No COVID-19 deaths reported in Puducherry

63 new cases detected against 78 recoveries in Union Territory

No COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Union Territory while 63 new cases were detected against 78 recoveries on Monday.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,800 — Puducherry (1,426), Karaikal (231), Yanam (105) and Mahe (38). Puducherry reported 44 of the new cases, which were confirmed from 3,677 tests, followed by Karaikal (8), Yanam (1) and Mahe (10).

The test positivity rate was 1.71%, case fatality rate 1.48% and recovery rate 97.84%. The active cases stood at 834 with 182 patients in hospitals and 652 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,21,665 cases against 1,19,031 patients recovered. Of an estimated 15.47 lakh tests administered so far, over 13.23 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,658 persons took the COVID-19 jab in the last 24 hours, taking number of those vaccinated to 7,38,344. The vaccinated population comprises of 37,939 healthcare workers, 22,986 frontline personnel and 5,27,803 members of the public.