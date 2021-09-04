No COVID-19 deaths in Cuddalore

Cuddalore

Cuddalore district reported nil deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday. Fifty five persons tested positive for the infection, taking the overall tally to 62,429. The district saw 61,099 recoveries and 491 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 25 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district 44,887.

Kallakurichi district reported one death and 23 new cases, taking the overall tally to 30,171. The official death toll stood at 201.

