No COVID-19 deaths for a week in Puducherry

Puducherry

28 November 2020 01:11 IST

16 new cases added to tally

Puducherry on Friday crossed a week without any COVID-19 deaths, even while it added 16 new COVID-19 cases to its tally.

The new cases were confirmed from 1,609 tests. Puducherry accounted for nine of the cases, Karaikal and Yanam one each and Mahe five. With 46 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases in the Union Territory was 514. While 210 patients were in hospitals, 304 were in home isolation. In Puducherry, Jipmer had 86 patients, while the IGMCRI had 79 patients.

The death toll stood at 609. The overall caseload was 36,856, while 35,733 patients have recovered.

The test positivity rate was less than 1%, case fatality rate 1.65% and recovery rate 96.95%.

The Health Department has, to date, carried out 3,95,810 tests, of which 3,54,623 returned negative.