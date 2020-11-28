Puducherry

No COVID-19 deaths for a week in Puducherry

Puducherry on Friday crossed a week without any COVID-19 deaths, even while it added 16 new COVID-19 cases to its tally.

The new cases were confirmed from 1,609 tests. Puducherry accounted for nine of the cases, Karaikal and Yanam one each and Mahe five. With 46 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases in the Union Territory was 514. While 210 patients were in hospitals, 304 were in home isolation. In Puducherry, Jipmer had 86 patients, while the IGMCRI had 79 patients.

The death toll stood at 609. The overall caseload was 36,856, while 35,733 patients have recovered.

The test positivity rate was less than 1%, case fatality rate 1.65% and recovery rate 96.95%.

The Health Department has, to date, carried out 3,95,810 tests, of which 3,54,623 returned negative.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2020 1:12:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/no-covid-19-deaths-for-a-week-in-puducherry/article33197091.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY