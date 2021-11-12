No COVID-19 death reported in U.T.

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory even as 37 new cases were detected on Friday.

Puducherry accounted for 21 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,465 tests, followed by Karaikal (11), Yanam (1) and Mahe (4).

With 26 patients recovering from COVID-19, the active cases tally stood at 271. This comprised 82 patients in hospitals and 189 in home isolation. The cumulative toll remained at 1,863 deaths — Puducherry (1,457), Karaikal (250), Yanam (108) and Mahe (48). The Union Territory has registered an aggregate of 1,28,369 cases against 1,26,235 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 19.42 lakh tests conducted so far, over 16.44 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 1,850 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered 11,47,178 vaccine doses.

Vellore logs 12 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,013 with 12 new cases reported on November 12. While 48,707 persons have been discharged, the number of active cases stands at 173.

In Ranipet district, one case was reported positive and the total stood at 43,498. In Tirupattur district, three new cases were reported on Friday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,353.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 4, taking the tally to 55,083. Out of this, 54,300 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 115.