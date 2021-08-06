No COVID-19 death reported in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

06 August 2021 01:55 IST

81 cases logged against 100 recoveries

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory on Thursday even as 81 new cases were confirmed in tests against 100 recoveries on Thursday.

The death toll remained at 1,798 — Puducherry 1,424, Karaikal 231, Yanam 101 and Mahe 38.

Puducherry reported 62 of the new cases, which were detected from 5,953 tests, followed by Karaikal (6), Yanam (1) and Mahe (12).

The test positivity rate was 1.36%, case fatality rate 1.48% and recovery rate 97.79%.

The active cases stood at 888 with 167 patients in hospitals and 721 under home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,21,333 cases against 1,18,647 patients recovered to date.

Of an estimated 15.25 lakh tests administered so far, over 13 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 4,630 people took the jab in the last 24 hours to take the total vaccinated population to 7,22,992.

The vaccinated segment comprises 37,875 healthcare workers, 22,978 frontline personnel and 5,15,398 members of the public.

Nil deaths in Cuddalore

Cuddalore district reported nil deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday.

As many as 72 persons tested positive for the infection, taking the overall tally to 60,787.

The district saw 59,255 recoveries and 656 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 38 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 44,005.

Kallakurichi district reported 42 cases, taking the overall tally to 29,287.