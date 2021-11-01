No COVID-19 death reported for a week

PUDUCHERRY

Test positivity rate stood at 1.43% while the case fatality rate was 1.45%

No COVID-19 death has been reported in the Union Territory for a week even as 38 new cases were confirmed on Sunday. Puducherry logged 22 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,662 tests, followed by Mahe (10) and Karaikal (6).

The test positivity rate was 1.43%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.21%. With 45 patients recovering from COVID in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 430. Of these, 97 patients were in hospitals and 333 in home isolation.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,857 — Puducherry (1,453), Karaikal (250), Yanam (107) and Mahe (47).

The Union Territory recorded an aggregate of 1,28,013 cases and 1,25,726 recovered patients.

Of 19.16 lakh tests conducted so far, 16.19 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 2,760 people took COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered 11,29,340 vaccine doses.