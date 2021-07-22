No COVID-19 death reported even as Union Territory logs 112 new cases

PUDUCHERRY

22 July 2021 02:07 IST

Active cases remain below the 1,000-mark

No COVID-19 death was reported on Wednesday even as the Union Territory logged 112 new cases from 6,549 tests and 139 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,781 deaths — Puducherry (1,417), Karaikal (224), Yanam (104) and Mahe (36).

Puducherry logged 85 of the new cases, followed by Karaikal (12), Yanam (8) and Mahe (7).

The test positivity rate was 1.71%, case fatality rate 1.48% and recovery rate 97.71%. The active cases remained below the 1,000-mark and totalled to 961 cases, including 163 in hospitals and 798 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,19,935 cases and 1,17,193 recovered patients.

Vaccination update

Of an estimated 14.43 lakh tests administered so far, over 12.33 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, the number of people vaccinated in the Union Territory to date aggregated to 6,51,889, including 37,712 healthcare workers, 22,950 frontline personnel and 4,60,523 members of the public.