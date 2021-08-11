No COVID-19 death in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

11 August 2021 00:38 IST

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory on Tuesday even as 101 new cases were detected against 84 recoveries. The cumulative toll remained at 1,800 — Puducherry 1,426, Karaikal 231, Yanam 105 and Mahe 38.

Puducherry accounted for 58 of the new cases, which were confirmed from 5,699 tests, followed by Karaikal (21), Yanam (3) and Mahe (19).

The active cases stood at 851 with 194 patients in hospitals and 657 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 1.77%, case fatality rate 1.48% and recovery rate 97.82%.

Advertising

Advertising

The Union Territory recorded an aggregate of 1,21,766 cases against 1,19,115 recovered patients. Of an estimated 15.51 lakh tests administered so far, over 13.26 lakh retuned negative.

Meanwhile, 4,894 people took the COVID-19 shot in the last 24 hours to take the total vaccinated population to 7,43,238.