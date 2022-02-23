No COVID-19 death in U.T.; TPR stands below 1%

Puducherry and Karaikal recorded single-digit cases while no new case was reported from Yanam and Mahe

Puducherry and Karaikal recorded single-digit cases while no new case was reported from Yanam and Mahe

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory as the positivity rate fell below 1% after 12 new cases were identified against 72 recoveries on Wednesday.

Puducherry and Karaikal recorded single-digit cases while no new case was reported from Yanam and Mahe.

Puducherry recorded nine cases, which were detected from 2,061 tests, and Karaikal three.

The active cases stood at 261, which comprised 19 patients in hospitals and 242 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 0.58%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.66%.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,960 — Puducherry (1,528), Karaikal (264), Yanam (113) and Mahe (55).

The Union Territory has till date recorded a total of 1,65,658 cases and 1,63,437 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 22.06 lakh tests carried out so far, over 18.52 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 4,158 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 15,78,903 vaccine doses.