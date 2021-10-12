No COVID-19 death in Union Territory

PUDUCHERRY

12 October 2021 23:56 IST

56 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory even as 56 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday. Puducherry logged 27 of the new cases, which were detected from 4,537 tests, followed by Karaikal (17) and Mahe (12). No case was reported from Yanam.

With 78 patients posting recovery in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 617. Of this, 95 patients were in hospitals and 522 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 1.23%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.06%. The cumulative toll was 1,848 — Puducherry (1,446), Karaikal (250), Yanam (107) and Mahe (45).

The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,27,151 cases against 1,24,686 recoveries. Of an estimated 18.48 lakh tests administered so far, over 15.67 lakh samples returned negative. Meanwhile, 6,048 persons took the COVID jab in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered 10,59,066 doses of vaccine.

