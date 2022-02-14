February 14, 2022 01:20 IST

No COVID-19 death was reported for the second consecutive day as new cases remained below 100 in the Union Territory on Sunday. Puducherry recorded 52 of the 91 new cases, detected from 1,758 tests, Karaikal 31, Yanam 5 and Mahe 3. With 375 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 1,297. Of these, 42 patients were in hospital and 1,255 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 5.18%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.03%. The cumulative toll stood at 1,957 — Puducherry (1,525), Karaikal (264), Yanam (113) and Mahe (55). The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,65,243 cases and 1,61,989 recovered patients. Of an estimated 21.91 lakh tests conducted till date, over 18.36 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 1,772 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 15,56,015 vaccine doses.