No COVID-19 death for third consecutive day in U.T.

50 new cases reported; Puducherry leads with 27 cases

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory for the third consecutive day, even as 50 new cases were detected on Friday.

Puducherry recorded 27 new cases, which were confirmed from 1,884 tests, followed by Karaikal (11), Yanam (9) and Mahe (3).

With 155 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases stood at 586. Of them, 32 patients were in hospitals and 554 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 2.65%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.46%.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,959 - Puducherry (1,527), Karaikal (264), Yanam (113) and Mahe (55).

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,65,534 cases and 1,62,989 recoveries.

Of an estimated 21.98 lakh tests done so far, over 18.43 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 831 people took the jab against COVID-19 on Friday. The Union Territory has so far administered 15,60,635 vaccine doses.