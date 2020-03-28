No COVID-19 cases so far in Auroville

No COVID-19 cases have been reported so far among the foreigner or Indian origin community in Auroville, which has a mixed population of domestic and overseas residents.

Auroville is working closely with the State and district authorities to ensure that all the government orders, guidelines, quarantines and safety measures are communicated and implemented, a press note said.

"As of now, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Auroville, neither in Indian nor foreign residents".

The health authorities have set up a screening camp in Auroville, where all those who have arrived from elsewhere in India or abroad can get themselves screened. Besides, those who have no travel history and those who have come in contact with people who have returned from abroad are getting themselves screened.

A few foreigners who were in transit while visiting Auroville, when the lockdown came into force and outbound flights were cancelled, have also been tested and placed under strict quarantine, an administrator said. The exact number of this category of visitors was not immediately available, though it "was only a few".

"Auroville is closely monitoring the arrival of travellers from abroad and has barred visitors to all its public buildings and stopped all cultural events since March 16," the universal township said.