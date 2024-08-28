No concrete action against encroachment of waterbodies, says water users’ association

The Bangaru Vaickal Neeradhara Koottamaippu, a water users’ association has urged Lieutenant-Governor K. Kailashnathan to intervene and take action against officials of the Public Works Department and Revenue Department for their failure to check the widespread encroachment of waterbodies in Puducherry.

In a letter addressed to the Lieutenant-Governor, the president of the association, V. Chandrasekhar said the two departments had been indulging in a blame game over the maintenance of tanks and waterbodies. He said that unchecked encroachments on the Sitheri canal in Bahour, Uchimedu tank and its canals had reduced the water holding capacity of the canals.

“Though the encroachments are taking place under the nose of the line departments, no concrete action has been taken so far to save these historic channels. The silence of the departments over such blatant violations is highly condemnable,” he said.

The Irrigation Department of PWD has no tanks under their control except for Bahour and Oussudu tanks and claim that all waterbodies are under the control of the respective Commune Panchayats and the Local Administration Department. It is the responsibility of various government departments and local bodies to protect properties under their charge.

Mr. Chandrasekhar said the Local Administration Department lacked the expertise to manage these systems. Further, they do not even have an inventory of the tanks under their control. Though Puducherry has a State Wetlands Authority, it is yet to delineate the 84 irrigation tanks or ponds so far. If this situation persists, Puducherry is bound to lose its remaining water bodies to encroachments.

Hence, the Lieutenant-Governor should immediately intervene and seek a report from the line Departments. The Government should also safeguard the waterbodies from encroachments, the association said.