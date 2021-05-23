‘No change in stand on NEET’

CHENNAI

23 May 2021 23:25 IST

Ministers to meet CM over Plus 2 exams

The State government on Sunday reiterated that there was no change in its stand that it was against conducting the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions.

An official release cited some media reports and clarified that there was no change in the State government’s stand against conducting NEET. It was for conducting medical admissions based on marks obtained in Plus Two.

Taking part in the virtual high-level meeting on Sunday to discuss pending Plus Two Board Exams and entrance examinations for professional courses, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi put forward the State government’s stand over these issues.

