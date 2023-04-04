ADVERTISEMENT

No budgetary allocation made for many Assembly announcements, government trying to hoodwink people: former Puducherry CM

April 04, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

V. Narayanasamy said the announcements on the implementation of new welfare schemes, increasing salaries of workers in government projects and the reopening of ration shops, had all been made without the concurrence of the Finance Department

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has criticised Chief Minister N. Rangasamy for making announcements in the Legislative Assembly without allocating adequate budgetary provisions for them. 

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, he said the Chief Minister has made several announcements, including the implementation of new welfare schemes and increasing the salary of workers engaged in various government projects. “These announcements are made without any budgetary provisions and without the concurrence of Finance Department. Money has not been allocated for schemes announced by the CM. The government is trying to hoodwink the people of the Union Territory,” the senior Congress leader charged.

Mr. Narayanasamy also questioned the assurance given by the government in the Assembly on the reopening of ration shops. The Centre has reiterated it would allow only Direct Benefit Transfer mode for the free rice scheme in Puducherry and Chandigarh. Without getting the concurrence of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Chief Minister has made a commitment to reopen ration shops -- this is another effort to deceive voters, he said. 

The government should at least try to disburse the pending salaries of people working in the Public Distribution System outlets, he added. 

CBI probe sought

Mr. Narayanasamy has also sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the murder of BJP functionary Senthil Kumaran in Villianur. Conflicting reports have emerged about the motive behind the murder, he said adding that a probe by the CBI could alone reveal the truth. The investigation by the Villianur police could not be trusted as there are several complaints about the style of functioning of officers attached to that particular station, he added. 

 

