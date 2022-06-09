No basic amenities for residents of Maduraiveeran Koil Street

These residents should be either relocated or provided proper tenements, demands CPI (M) leader Saravanan

Contrary to the claims of government that Puducherry has become Open Defecation Free, around 40 families are living in makeshift structures right in the heart of the town without access to public toilets near their dwelling units.

In a dingy corner of Maduraiveeran Koil Street next to Hotel Anandha Inn, the families are residing in small structures of 100 square feet made of aluminium sheets with no basic amenities.

“We are now used to living in such small structures but our greatest concern is lack of toilets or access to any public toilet near the street. We have to go to Ambika theatre to find a public toilet but that is not often possible, especially during night. We bathe in the open either during night hours or early morning. Girls find it extremely uncomfortable,” said Mano Renjitham, one of the residents.

Around 40 families are residing without basic amenities, including toilets for decades on Maduraiveeran Koil Street in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

The residents’ ordeal comes at a time when the government had declared Puducherry Open Defecation Free in 2018 itself, said Saravanan, leader of Communist Party of India (Marxist). The party had taken up the cause of these families demanding proper housing facilities.

“During every Assembly elections, we are promised by the candidates that our issues would be addressed. But after the elections, none of them bother to visit the place or fulfil the promises. We are used to living in such an unhygienic surrounding but we want our children at least to have better living conditions,” said Elakia, another family member.

There is only one public tap for the 40 families, said Ravi, adding that earlier water supply used to commence at 5 a.m. These days the supply was erratic and this creates additional burden for the women, he said.

“Even when we are living in such poor conditions, we are slapped with exorbitant electricity bills. Last three months people have received bills amounting to ₹5000 to ₹8000. We have decided not to pay the amount as there is no basis for calculating the bill,” he added.

Mr. Saravanan said these residents should be either relocated or provided proper tenements as there was no justification for leaving people to live in such horrible conditions.