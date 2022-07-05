No bar on lending by PIPDIC even after surrendering CoR to RBI: Minister

Certificate of Registration surrendered ‘voluntarily’ to RBI as government wanted to move towards promotion of industrial activity by diversifying the lending portfolio for entrepreneurs

Certificate of Registration surrendered ‘voluntarily’ to RBI as government wanted to move towards promotion of industrial activity by diversifying the lending portfolio for entrepreneurs

The Puducherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation Limited has surrendered the Certificate of Registration (CoR) “voluntarily, “ to the Reserve Bank of India as the government wanted to move towards promotion of industrial activity by diversifying the lending portfolio for entrepreneurs. The surrendering of CoR has not created any bar on lending by the Corporation for industrial activity, Home Minister A. Namassivayam has said.

Last month, RBI had issued a notification announcing the surrendering of CoR by PIPDIC along with six other Non Banking Financial Institutions. The announcement by the RBI had triggered widespread speculation about the fate of the Corporation, including whether the entity could lend money to entrepreneurs.

“We have voluntarily surrendered the CoR as we wanted to enter more into promotion of industrial activity by retaining the core portfolio of providing credit service to investors. It is absolutely misleading to state that the Corporation was going to wind up activities. There is no bar on lending. In fact, we are going to play an increasingly major role in promoting industries in the Union Territory”, Mr. Namassivayam, who also holds the Industries portfolio told The Hindu.

In the late 1990’s, the government had decided to register with the RBI as it was mandatory to get a CoR from RBI if any financial corporation was earning more than 50% of income as interest from loans disbursed to start ventures.

During those times, money collected as interest for the loans was the major source of income but now that is no longer the case. After registering with the RBI, PIPDIC was even eligible to collect deposits, though the government decided not venture into the business, the Minister said.

“Now, our income from interest on loans provided is meagre when compared to other sources of revenue. Once, we are bound by the CoR, we have several restrictions. The financial health of the Corporation has improved substantially and we are ready to provide credit facility for up to ₹100 crore, the Minister said.

In the fiscal, 2020-21, the turnover of PIPDIC was ₹24 crore. Of this, ₹13 crore alone was generated as premium from leasing plots for industrial activity.

Around ₹3 to ₹4 crore was generated as interest from Fixed Deposits of the Corporation in nationalised banks. Another ₹2 to ₹3 crore was collected as rental and maintenance fee from Industrial Estates. The revenue generated as interest from loans given to entrepreneurs was only around ₹3 crore, the Minister said.

The Corporation had recovered around ₹20 crore from Non Performing Assets. Around 400 acres of industrial plots have been allocated in Polagam Industrial Estate at Karaikal in the recent months to various industrial houses.

The allotment included the 150 acres of land to a Malaysian firm, 60 acres to Chemfab, 50 acres to Waaree Energies, 50 acres to Alam Alloys and a few other firms. The Corporation was expecting more than ₹50 crore this year as lease amount from the allotments.

“Once, the Centre gives its nod for allotment of around 800 acres of land acquired for SEZ at Karasur, the Corporation could net around ₹300 crore as premium lease. So, it is not like earlier days, when we were dependent only on the amount collected as interest on loans provided for running the corporation, he added.

Managing Director of PIPDIC G. Satiyamurthy said plans are also afoot to revive Pondicherry Electronics Corporation Limited. The Corporation had started the venture in 1984 but over the years it had become defunct. “Now, we are planning to revive the corporation to lay optic fibre across Puducherry to provide net connectivity. We are exploring various options, including relaunching the venture through Public Private Partnership mode,” he said.

PIPDIC had also started tendering works to lay new roads and augment infrastructure facilities in all the Industrial Estates under its control, he added.