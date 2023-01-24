No ban on entry of tourists during G20 summit in Puducherry; action will be taken against rumour-mongers, police say

January 24, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry District Administration has clarified that there will be no restrictions on the movement of tourists during the climate change-related summit, being held as part of country’s G20 presidency, on January 30 and 31.

“We have not imposed any ban on the movement of tourists or people from other States in Puducherry when the G20 summit will be held held. It [the rumour] is completely false, and the police have already initiated a probe into the false information being spread on social media,” District Collector E. Vallavan told The Hindu.

The Ariankuppam police have registered a case, following a complaint from a prominent resort, after they found someone impersonating a resort employee and spreading false information on social media about a ban on tourist entries to Puducherry during the G20 event, a senior police officer told The Hindu.

“The resort management has given a complaint about the identity of the hotel being used to spread fake news. We have launched an inquiry with the help of the cyber cell police,” said a police officer.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Deepika said “The news item that is going viral on social media is fake. The rumour-mongers are being dealt with legally by registering a case against the culprit. Those spreading the fake news will also be dealt with.”

Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Narra Chaitanya, said there would only be minimal traffic regulations in place. “We are working on ways to reduce the impact of VIP movement to the public. All reports suggesting restrictions are utterly false, “ he added.

Security arrangements beefed up

Police sources said personnel from Central Armed Police Force and the anti- sabotage team would be assisting the territorial police for the security arrangements and sanitisation of the venues. The National Disaster Response Force would also depute its personnel to assist the district administration.

Sources said 100-odd delegates would be attending the summit. Sherpas of G20, senior officers from 20 other non-member countries, scientists and representatives of international organisations including the United Nations and International Monetary Fund would be part of the delegates. There are also reports of the Centre deputing a Minister for the summit, they added.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department has started work to spruce up government buildings, civic infrastructure and re-lay damaged roads. The government buildings are being painted in white and yellow with the G20 symbol on the walls.