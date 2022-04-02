No active, fresh COVID-19 cases logged in Puducherry

A health worker administering COVID-19 vaccine to a student at Indira Gandhi Girls Government High School at Kathirgamam in Puducherry. File photo | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

April 02, 2022 20:12 IST

The cumulative toll remained at 1,962 deaths; total cases at 1,65,774

The Union Territory on Saturday continued to maintain its COVID-19-free status. Puducherry has not reported any fresh case for more than a week and all infected patients have recovered. Since March 31, there have been no active cases in the Union Territory.

In the last 24 hours, ending Saturday 10 a.m., 375 people were screened for the virus. But none of the persons tested positive. The cumulative toll remained at 1,962 deaths; total cases at 1,65,774; and recoveries at 1,63,812.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, 1,565 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.