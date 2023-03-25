HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NLCIL’s land acquisition should be stopped without delay: Anbumani Ramadoss

The social impact of NLCIL’s land acquisition should be thoroughly understood and the process as such should be dropped in the larger interest of the people, said Anbumani Ramadoss

March 25, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
NLCIL issue cannot be brushed aside as a problem impacting only a handful of villages, said PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss while addressing a press meet in Neyveli on Saturday. 

NLCIL issue cannot be brushed aside as a problem impacting only a handful of villages, said PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss while addressing a press meet in Neyveli on Saturday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday said that NLC India Ltd’s (NLCIL) proposed move to acquire over 91,000 acres of land for its expansion projects in Cuddalore district would have very serious socio-economic implications since the process would impact the livelihood of people from Neyveli up to the northern bank of Kollidam River.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that the NLCIL issue cannot be brushed aside as a problem impacting only a handful of villages.

“The real impact would be so serious that five districts in the region would bear the brunt and suffer a lot hitting the economic well-being of the people. NLCIL’s plan to acquire lands was utterly injurious and should be stopped without further delay,” he said.

Mr. Ramadoss said that job opportunities for the youth would not be available as it had been claimed by NLCIL. Although NLCIL claims that about 1,800 people would be given preference in recruitment, the ground reality is on the contrary.

He contended that only five percent of the landowners would benefit while a major chunk of people would be left high and dry and their source of livelihood would be seriously hit. The social impact of NLCIL’s land acquisition should be thoroughly understood and the process as such should be dropped in the larger interest of the people.

He also expressed concern over the double-speak on the part of the Government on the plight of agriculturists. While on the one hand, the government is bringing out a separate budget for agriculture, on the other hand, an injurious approach is being followed in land acquisition striking at the well-being of farmers.

Mr. Ramadoss also rebutted as false and untenable claims made by some sections that Tamil Nadu would plunge into darkness if NLCIL left the State. As against the daily requirement of 18,000 MW for the State, the contribution by NLCIL is only around 800 to 1,000 MW. In these circumstances the contention that NICIL is a major source of power is wrong and misleading, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.