NLCIL unveils logo of NLC India Green Energy Ltd.

October 22, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, chairman-cum-managing director of NLC India Ltd. unveiling the new logo of NLC India Green Energy Ltd. in Neyveli. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRRANGEMENT

NLC India Green Energy Ltd. (NIGEL), a subsidiary of NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL), has commenced its business operations with the adoption of the new company’s logo.

According to Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, chairman-cum-managing director of NLCIL, NIGEL will help increase the renewable energy power generation capacity faster. With the industrial climate very optimistic, the growth of renewable energy, including storage systems such as pumped hydro system and battery energy storage system will happen concurrently.

As per the Optimal Energy Mix Report 2030 of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Ministry of Power, the envisaged Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) on the grid is about 41.65 GW and this provides a great opportunity for storage system development, he said.

The subsidiary is expected to establish renewable energy projects to the capacity of 6 GW by 2030 and already projects to the tune of 2 GW are being developed in various parts of the country.

