HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NLCIL unveils logo of NLC India Green Energy Ltd.

October 22, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, chairman-cum-managing director of NLC India Ltd. unveiling the new logo of NLC India Green Energy Ltd. in Neyveli.

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, chairman-cum-managing director of NLC India Ltd. unveiling the new logo of NLC India Green Energy Ltd. in Neyveli. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRRANGEMENT

NLC India Green Energy Ltd. (NIGEL), a subsidiary of NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL), has commenced its business operations with the adoption of the new company’s logo.

According to Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, chairman-cum-managing director of NLCIL, NIGEL will help increase the renewable energy power generation capacity faster. With the industrial climate very optimistic, the growth of renewable energy, including storage systems such as pumped hydro system and battery energy storage system will happen concurrently.

As per the Optimal Energy Mix Report 2030 of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Ministry of Power, the envisaged Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) on the grid is about 41.65 GW and this provides a great opportunity for storage system development, he said.

The subsidiary is expected to establish renewable energy projects to the capacity of 6 GW by 2030 and already projects to the tune of 2 GW are being developed in various parts of the country.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / renewable energy

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.