NLCIL, TWAD Board sign MoU for combined water supply scheme

March 24, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - CUDDALORE

NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) has inked a memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board for the implementation of a combined water supply scheme that will benefit 7.91 lakh people in 6 town panchayats and 625 villages in Cuddalore district.

The MoU was signed by A. Rajasekhara Reddy, Executive Director (Mines), NLCIL, and S. Palanivelu, Superintending Engineer, Cuddalore and Villupuram Circle, TWAD Board, in the presence of Suresh Chandra Suman, Director (Mines), NLCIL, in Neyveli on Thursday.

Under the MoU, 6,500 gallons per minute (425.10 lakh litres per day) of water will be supplied from NLCIL Mines-II for 20 years till 2042-43 for the TWAD Board’s combined water supply scheme, according to a press release.

The NLCIL will pipe the water to a treatment plant, which is nearing completion, an official said.

The Tamil Nadu government will supply the water to the Gangaikondan, Vadalur, Kurinjipadi, Thittagudi, Pennadam and Mangalampetti town panchayats. 625 villages in the Mangalur, Nallur and Vriddhachalam blocks will also receive the water supply. The project will cost ₹479 crore and the annual maintenance cost will be ₹7.56 crore.