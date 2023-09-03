ADVERTISEMENT

NLCIL to build drinking water OHTs at three villages

September 03, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The three overhead water tanks are being constructed at Ma Pudaiyur, Valli Maduram and Elamangalam with a capacity of 2.60 lakh litres

The Hindu Bureau

The NLCIL has initiated work on overhead tanks at three adjoining villages to supply drinking water to an estimated 14,000 persons.

According to a press note, the three overhead water tanks are being constructed at Ma Pudaiyur, Valli Maduram and Elamangalam with a capacity of 2.60 lakh litres at a total cost of about ₹1 crore lakh as part of a CSR initiative.

A bhoomi pooja was recently held for the construction of the overhead tanks in the presence of C.V. Ganesan, Minister for Labour Welfare & Skill Development; Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman & Managing Director, NLCIL; K. Mohan Reddy, Director/P&P; Suresh Chandra Suman, Director/Mines & Finance (AC); Samir Swarup, Director/HR, and Venkatachalam, Director/Power, NLCIL.

