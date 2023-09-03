NLCIL to build drinking water OHTs at three villages

September 03, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The NLCIL has initiated work on overhead tanks at three adjoining villages to supply drinking water to an estimated 14,000 persons.

According to a press note, the three overhead water tanks are being constructed at Ma Pudaiyur, Valli Maduram and Elamangalam with a capacity of 2.60 lakh litres at a total cost of about ₹1 crore lakh as part of a CSR initiative.

A bhoomi pooja was recently held for the construction of the overhead tanks in the presence of C.V. Ganesan, Minister for Labour Welfare & Skill Development; Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman & Managing Director, NLCIL; K. Mohan Reddy, Director/P&P; Suresh Chandra Suman, Director/Mines & Finance (AC); Samir Swarup, Director/HR, and Venkatachalam, Director/Power, NLCIL.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.