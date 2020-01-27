NLCIL to boost generation capacity to 21,011 MW by 2025

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has increased its total power generation capacity to 6,044 MW and it will further augment the generation capacity to reach the target of 21,011 MW by 2025, said Rakesh Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLCIL.

Delivering his speech after unfurling the national tri-colour on the 71st Republic Day on NLCIL premises, Mr. Kumar said that NLCIL has plans to become a 21,011 MW company by 2025 with a share of 4,251 MW from renewable energy.

“The year 2019 was eventful in more than one ways for us. With the commissioning of the entire 709 MW solar power plant in Tamil Nadu, our renewable energy capacity has increased to 1,404 MW.

“The commissioning of 500 MW unit-I of Neyveli New Thermal Power Plant (NNTPP) has increased the thermal power capacity to 4,640 MW taking the total power generation to 6,044 MW,” he said.

The Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited’s (NUPPL) Ghatampur power project of 1,980 MW has reached 50% progress and the units are likely to be commissioned by 2020 and 2021.

Similarly, the South Pachhwara power plant with a capacity of 11 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) is also progressing well.

The first phase of the project is in the advanced stages of completion, Mr. Kumar said.

NLCIL has also planned to develop lignite mines in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan to the tune of 31.55 mtpa and coal mines of 31mtpa at Odisha and Jharkhand and coal mines for commercial mining for 30mtpa to aim for a total mining capacity to 123.15 mtpa by 2025. This will push the lignite mining capacity of NLCIL to 62.15 mtpa, he said.

Awards presented

NLCIL Directors R. Vikraman (Human Resources), N.N.M Rao (Planning & Projects), Prabhakar Chowki (Mines) and Shaji John, (Power) participated and presented service and special awards to employees and students.