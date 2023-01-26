ADVERTISEMENT

NLCIL to augment power generation capacity to 17,171 MW by 2030

January 26, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CUDDALORE

NLCIL has diversified into the renewable energy sector in a big way and also entered into a strategic collaboration with many power sector players, thus guaranteeing a sustainable future, says Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the power major

The Hindu Bureau

NLCIL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli accepting the Guard of Honour during the 74th Republic Day celebrations in Neyveli in Cuddalore district on Thursday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has planned to increase its thermal power generating capacity to 11,140 MW and renewable power generating capacity to 6031 MW thereby raising its total capacity to 17,171 MW, said Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLCIL.

Delivering his speech after unfurling the national tricolour on the 74th Republic Day on the NLCIL premises on Thursday, Mr. Prasanna Kumar said that NLCIL had diversified into the renewable energy sector in a big way and had also entered into a strategic collaboration with many power sector players, thus guaranteeing a sustainable future.

“NLCIL had also embarked upon three innovative projects at Neyveli, viz., 0.4 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) lignite to methanol project, 290 tonnes per day lignite to diesel project, and conversion of mine overburden to sand (0.42 MTPA). In addition, NLCIL is also exploring the possibility of acquiring coal blocks for commercial mining,” he said.

Mr. Prasanna Kumar said that NLCIL continued its outreach towards the development of surrounding villages, focusing on the socio-economic development of the region for achieving inclusive and sustainable growth. He added that there was significant progress on various power projects in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

NLCIL Directors Shaji John (Power), K. Mohan Reddy (Planning and Projects), Suresh Chandra Suman (Mines), and Chief Vigilance Officer L. Chandrasekar participated.

