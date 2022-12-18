  1. EPaper
NLCIL starts special coaching classes for Project Affected Persons

December 18, 2022 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) has started coaching classes to help Project Affected Persons (PAP) to clear the written examination for various statutory posts in mines of NLCIL. According to a press release, the PSU has a total of 192 vacancies in the categories of Junior Overman, Junior Surveyor and Mining Sirdar in its three lignite mines in Neyveli.

In an effort aimed at educating the PAPs, NLCIL has launched a three-year diploma course in mining engineering in association with Annamalai University. As many as 50% of the seats in the course are earmarked only for the PAPs. In addition, NLCIL also pays 50% of the tuition fee for the course.

The PAPs who have given their lands to the company and received education through NLCIL will be given an additional 20 marks in the written examination, the release said.

