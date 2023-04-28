NLCIL signs MoU with TNC India for repurposing mined-out lands

April 28, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST - CUDDALORE

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nature Conservancy India Solutions Private Ltd. (TNC India) to collaborate on research work related to repurposing mined-out lands for establishment of renewable energy projects.

According to a press note, the MoU was signed by Rajasekhara Reddy, Executive Director (Mines) of NLCIL, and Annapurna Vancheswaran, Managing Director of TNC India in the presence of Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLCIL at Neyveli recently.

The MoU would further strengthen the endeavour of NLCIL to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change in line with India’s commitment under CoP 26 for a transition to a low-carbon economy and increased use of renewable energy sources.

According to an official, the NLCIL has planned to repurpose its mined-out lands by establishing renewable energy projects and to take actions for mitigating carbon emissions. The SiteRight tool developed by TNC and its partner will help in determining the suitability of the land to be used for renewable energy projects.

This partnership with TNC India will help NLCIL to leverage its technical expertise and global experience and work collaboratively towards developing solutions for transition to green energy pathways and to address some of India’s most pressing environmental challenges.

The collaboration is expected to benefit both parties and contribute towards the country’s goal of clean energy transition and tackle climate change.