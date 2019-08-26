NLCIL sets up ‘trophies gallery’ for sportspersons, students of Neyveli

Neyveli Lignite Corporation of India Limited (NLCIL) has opened a ‘trophies gallery’ to showcase the various prizes won by its sportspersons and students of the township. R. Vikraman, Director-HR, NLCIL inaugurated the gallery at the conclusion of the prize distribution for the inter-unit sports and games events recently.

Tweleve events

The inter-unit competitions included 12 sports events such as badminton, basketball, cricket, football, hockey, kabaddi, volleyball, tennis, table-tennis and carrom. Athletic events included running (100, 200, 400, 800 and 1500 m), long jump, high jump, pole vault, discus and hammer throw. NLCIL Units were grouped into six teams — Administration, Mine-I, Mine-II, TPS-I, TPS-II and NSU (Services).

During the prize distribution function held yesterday, the final round of “Tug of War” between the administration and TPS-I team was also held.

Mr. Vikraman, who distributed prizes to the winners, underscored the importance of sports activities in an era where addiction to social media had rendered people sedentary. He appreciated the veteran sportsmen and women of NLCIL for enthusiastically participating in the contests and appealed the young employees to participate in sports activities.

SDC meet

In this regard, the Sports Development Centre (SDC) of NLCIL had met to expand sports activities. Prizes were also given to the winners of the Inter-School Sports Meet conducted for the academic year 2018-19, in which 2,000 boys and girls from about 20 schools in Neyveli participated.

S. Vinayagamoorthy, GM/Education and Sports, K. Ramesh, DGM/Sports, Hemant Kumar, ED/Mines, R. Mohan, CGM/CSR, Education and Sports, CGMs and GMs participated.