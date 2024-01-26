NLCIL sets sights on becoming 17,000 MW plus energy company in six years: CMD

January 26, 2024 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The NLCIL has set sights on becoming a 17,000 MW plus energy company by 2030 to complement the trajectory of progress of the nation, Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) said on Friday.

In his address at the 75th Republic Day event at NLCIL Bharathi Stadium, Mr. Motupalli expressed confidence of achieving ambitious capacity addition targets of 11,140 MW thermal power and 6031 MW renewable energy by 2030.

He also outlined as the other growth goals the attainment of 100 MTPA (Million Tonne Per Annum) mining capacity in lignite and coal, all of which were in alignment with India’s strides towards ‘Atmanirbhar’ and turning a developed nation by 2047, the centenary year of India’s independence.

The CMD, who also garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the premises, lauded the major achievements of NLCIL in consolidated Profit After Tax at ₹1,500 crore with a growth of 52.10% compared to previous year and ever highest coal production and sales at Talabira II&III Mine in Odisha.

On the renewable energy capacity augmentation front, NLCIL has won 1410 MW State Public Procurement tender in Rajasthan and Gujarat. Further, NLCIL got the coal block allotment of 3 MTPA North Dhadu (Western Part) through the Commercial Coal block e-auction. In addition, there was the placement of order recently for the mega 3x800MW Super Critical Thermal Power project at Odisha with anticipated commissioning by FY 2028-29, Mr. Motupalli said.

Towards supporting the ‘Decarbonisation program of India’ to achieve ‘Net Zero by 2070’, NLCIL had identified various avenues for sustainable and carbon neutral future, the CMD said. These included a pilot green hydrogen project’ at Neyveli in line with Government of India’s Green Hydrogen Mission, exploration of green coal technologies and opportunities in Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

He also touched upon the NLCIL’s Social Responsibility commitment in supporting the State / district administration at the time of crisis, particularly the relief measures to the people of Chennai and Thoothukudi district during the recent flood and making a contribution of ₹4.30 crore to the T.N. Chief Ministers Relief Fund.

Mr. Motupalli also elaborated the measures undertaken by the company in providing employment and training opportunities for the Project Affected Persons and emphasised safety in work places across mines, thermal units, project locations and operational sites. He called for diligent adherence to prescribed safety guidelines to ensure ‘Zero Harm’ working environment.

Samir Swarup Director, Human Resource also spoke.

Along with the CMD, NLCIL Functional Directors and Central Vigilance Officer presented long service awards, loyal service awards and special awards to the employees and students.

The senior most worker of NLCIL, Jothi Murugan along with his spouse Rani were honoured on the occasion. Tricycles were presented to differently-abled persons.

Members of the Neyveli Ladies Club distributed fruits to the in-patients of the NLCIL General Hospital. A cultural programme presented by Neyveli school children was also part of the celebrations.

Among those who participated were Contract and Society labours, CISF officials, representatives of recognised Trade Unions, Associations representing engineers and officers, SC/ST, ST, OBC welfare associations, school and college heads, teaching staffs students and women employees.