NLCIL secures 810 MW grid connected solar photovoltaic power project in Rajasthan

Project is poised to generate 50 billion units of power, offsetting 50,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions

October 09, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL), a Navaratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), under the Ministry of Coal, has secured the 810 MW solar photovoltaic power project from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL).

According to a press release, the tender for the 810 MW project was floated by RRVUNL on December 21, 2022. The project is located in Bikaner district of Rajasthan and NLCIL had successfully secured the entire capacity. The Letter of Intent for this project has been issued by RRVUNL representing a significant step forward in NLCIL’s commitment to clean and sustainable energy solutions.

The land for the project and the power evacuation system connected to the State transmission utility will be offered by RRVUNL. This is the largest renewable energy project to be developed by the company. With this, the total power project capacity in Rajasthan will be 1.36 GW including 1.1 GW of green power, promoting economies of sale and optimised fixed costs.

Based on the abundant solar radiation at Rajasthan, the project is poised to achieve a higher Capacity Utilisation Factor (CUF) and generate more than 50 billion units of power and offsetting more than 50,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions during the project’s lifetime.

According to Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLCIL, the company was the first CPSU to install 1 GW of renewable energy capacity. The company was also developing 2 GW renewable energy capacity across India including this project with a target to reach more than 6 GW RE capacity by 2030, in line with the Union government’s commitment to augment RE capacity.

