NLCIL rolls out scheme to improve efficiency across spheres of operations

January 02, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The NLC India Limited (NLCIL) has rolled out a scheme to enhance the efficiency and performance of the company across all spheres of operations and management.

A press note said NLCIL has created an in-house portal, My Idea (My Innovative Drive for Exceptional Achievement), for innovation and creativity to meet this aim. The idea generation scheme is in line with the NLCIL’s core value, NLCIL Commits.

As a prelude to the introduction of the scheme, the company formally launched the first “ideation mela” the other day at its corporate office.

On the occasion, Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of NLCIL, felicitated the staff members’ teams who came up with impactful New Year resolution ideas aimed at the growth of the company by nurturing a culture of excellence.

He stressed the need for a robust scheme that will promote innovation and creativity at a time when NLCIL is at a “crucial juncture” and seeks to “cross new frontiers in its path to achieving new pinnacles of success.”

The event was attended by Functional Directors Kalasani Mohan Reddy, Director (P&P), Suresh Chandra Suman, Director (Mines), Samir Swarup, Director (HR) and M. Venkatachalam, Director (Power).

Senior officials of NLCIL and representatives from recognised unions and associations were also present.

According to NLCIL, the “ideation mela” will be conducted in every calendar year on January 1 and July 1, with the aim to appreciate, acknowledge and nurture the spirit of innovation and creativity among employees in NLCIL.

The idea generation portal aims to create an environment that will encourage the employees to come up with innovative and groundbreaking ideas for enhancing business performance and executing excellence across all spheres of NLCIL’s business. The digital platform will also seek to facilitate the ease of access for NLCIL employees to generate and submit their innovative ideas, and to create a transparent mechanism for finalisation and rewarding promising ideas.

