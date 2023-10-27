NLCIL profit jumps three-fold to ₹1,121 crore in Q2

October 27, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The NLC India Limited (NLCIL) recorded a 205% increase in profit-after-tax (PAT) for the second quarter of 2023-24, with PAT shooting up to ₹ 1,121 crore from ₹367 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

A press statement from the Central Public Sector Undertaking said the period saw the company bagging key projects including the 810 MW Grid connected solar project of the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd and making the winning bid in the e-auctions for North Dhadu (Western Part) Commercial Coal Mine---

It also pointed to other key developments including completion of work on the permanent diversion of Paravanar River for further advancement of mining, taking possession of 487.42 ha out of 692.10 ha lands acquired since 2000 at Mine-II ,and the recommendation of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of Ministry of Environment and Forests to issue environmental clearance (EC) for Pachwara South Coal Block (PSCB) subject to stage-I forest clearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NLCIL also signed Power Purchase Agreements with GRIDCO for supply of 800 MW from Talabira Thermal Plant and RUVNL for supply of 300 MW Solar Power under CPSU Scheme.

The Q2 also saw the incorporation of the NLC India Green Energy Limited (NIGEL) as a wholly owned subsidiary.

One of the financial performance highlights was recording a PAT of ₹1,452 crore for the half year ended September 30 against ₹873 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 66.32%.

The Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the half year period grew by 71.42% to ₹2,215 crore from ₹1,292 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The revenue from operation for the half year dipped to ₹5,072 crore from ₹5,847 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The total income declined by 9.4% to ₹5,434 crore from ₹5,998 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

According to the consolidated financial data, the PAT of the group for half year surged 52.10% to ₹1,500 crore against ₹986 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the EBITDA grew ₹3,675 crore from ₹2,898 crore (26.83% growth) and revenue from operation ₹6,294 crore against ₹7,352 crore in the corresponding period of the fiscal year 2022 .

At the same time, the total income for the half year period stood at ₹6,663 crore as against ₹7,545 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the press note said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT