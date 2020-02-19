NLCIL opens auditorium at Govt. Arts College

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) has inaugurated a newly-constructed auditorium for the Kolanjiappar Government Arts College in Vriddhachalam, as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative. According to a press release, the project, executed at a cost of ₹1.12 crore, was inaugurated by Collector V. Anbuselvan, in the presence of NLCIL Director (Human Resources) R. Vikraman, on Monday.

‘Practised since start’

Mr. Vikraman said that the initiatives of the PSU, under CSR, mainly focused on development works in the fields of education, public health and augmentation of water resources in peripheral villages. Though the concept of CSR was included in the Companies Act, 2013, it has been effectively practised by NLCIL since its inception, he said.

Mr. Vikraman also inaugurated the Virudhachalam-Pudukuraipettai Road, laid by NLCIL. The 2.25-km road was completed at a cost of ₹1.98 crore.

He also inaugurated a reserve-osmosis water purifying plant installed by the PSU at the Government Hospital in Vriddhachalam. The modern water purifying plant, costing a lakh, can purify 1,000 litres of water in an hour.

Mr. Anbuselvan said that with the Cuddalore district being prone to natural disasters like cyclones and floods, NLCIL was extending assistance to the district administration by strengthening the bunds of waterbodies.

V.T. Kalaiselvan, Virudhachalam MLA, and Dr. G. Rajavelu, principal of the Kolanjiappar Government Arts College, were present.