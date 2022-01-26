‘NLCIL on course to generating 4,250 MW of renewable energy’

Rakesh Kumar, chairman and MD, unfurls the tricolour to mark 73rd R-Day

The Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Ltd (NLCIL) will shortly commission three 660 MW capacity coal-fired power projects under its joint venture in Uttar Pradesh, Rakesh Kumar, chairman and managing director of the public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Coal said on Wednesday.

After unfurling the tricolour to mark the 73rd Republic Day celebrations hosted at the corporate office in Neyveli, Mr. Kumar said the power projects of Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited, an NLICIL joint venture with the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd, were in an advanced stage of commissioning.

The NLCIL is also on course to realising the target of generating 4,250 MW of renewable energy by 2025, the CMD said.

Revised policy

According to Mr. Kumar, NLCIL has unveiled a revised Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) policy for Neyveli Mines, with fair compensation and benefits.

The policy envisages a minimum compensation of ₹23 lakh per acre for lands under acquisition for Neyveli area, if the compensation as per the provisions of Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, Resettlement (RFCTLARR) Act, falls short of that amount.

For lands, which are entitled for above ₹23 lakh per acre as per the Act, the same will be paid at actual without any ceiling as per statute.

Provision for a minimum compensation of ₹40 lakh per acre for homestead lands, acquired from rural areas and a minimum of ₹75 lakh per acre for the ones the acquired from urban areas, has been made in the policy.

Mr. Kumar quoted that the revised policy was the best in the country.

ITI set up

Besides business performance, the company has been continuing its welfare initiatives and established an ITI in Neyveli for the benefit of PAPs (Project Affected People), Mr. Kumar said.

As a symbolic gesture, the senior-most worker of NLCIL R. Selvambal alongside her spouse K. Gunasekaran, were honoured on the occasion.

R. Vikraman, Director, HR & Mines (AC), Functional Directors, CVO, DIG/CISF, senior officers and engineers, and representatives of recognised Trade Unions and Associations participated.