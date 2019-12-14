NLCIL observes National Day for Intellectually Challenged

The Sneha Opportunity Services (SOS), a special school for the differently-abled children, observed the National Day for Intellectually Challenged here on Thursday.

The SOS has on its roll 72 differently-abled children drawn from Neyveli and surrounding areas.

It imparts special education and vocational training among the children, besides providing medical care. Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) is patronising the school.

Speaking on the occasion NLCIL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Rakesh Kumar said that though these children may be physically and intellectually challenged, they had inherent and potential skills with them and the parents of these children should treat them as a “gift of God.”

Mr. Kumar commended the services rendered by SOS and appealed to every individual present at the programme to take the responsibility and reassure all the support to the children.

He said that SOS had developed adequate infrastructure and expertise in the field of Behaviour Modification Technique teaching programme and had been extending training to students of Jawahar Science College, Neyveli.

Functional Directors R. Vikraman (Human Resources), Nadella Naga Maheswar Rao (Planning and Projects), Prabhakar Chowki (Mines), Shaji John (Power), Venkatasubramanian, Chief Vigilance Officer and C. Raghava Reddy, General Secretary, SOS were present.