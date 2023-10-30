NLCIL-NPTI pact offers job-oriented courses for project-affected persons in Neyveli

October 30, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The NLC India Limited (NLCIL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Power Training Institute (NPTI), a national apex body for training in the power sector under the Ministry of Power, to provide job-orientated post-diploma and post-graduate diploma courses in Power Plant Engineering to project-affected persons (PAPs) from Neyveli.

The MoU, which is part of a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, was signed between Saravanabhavan A. K.R., Unit Head (Learning & Development), NLCIL, and Selvam S., Principal Director, NPTI. Samir Swarup, Director (Human Resources), NLCIL, and other senior officials were present.

The collaboration between the NLCIL and the NPTI is aimed to provide a batch of 50 PAPs from NLCIL operating areas in Neyveli, and the unemployed youth of Tamil Nadu, with one-year diploma courses in Power Plant Engineering. The training course will help candidates secure employment, the NLCIL said.

Integrity pledge

Government employees and officers took the integrity pledge at the Chief Secretariat on Monday as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week observance.

Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma administered the pledge. A. Muthamma, labour secretary, read out the Tamil version.