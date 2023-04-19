NLCIL mines get five star rating of Coal Ministry

April 19, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lignite and coal-based mines of the Neyveli Lignite Corporation of India Ltd (NLCIL) have notched up top scores and five star ratings for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22 in a Union Coal Ministry survey.

Neyveli Mine-I and Mine-II have got first place in the survey of lignite and coal based open cast lignite mines in the nation during the years 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively. The mines secured the highest scores in class of 97 and 96 out of a total of 100, NLCIL said in a press note.

Moreover, the lignite mines of NLCIL (Mine-I & Mine-II in Neyveli and Barsingsar Mine in Rajasthan) and the coal mine (Talabira in Odisha) have bagged 5 star ratings for the year 2020-21 and 2021-22 while the other lignite mine ( Mine-IA) in Neyveli got 4 star ratings for the year 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The survey for this ratings are conducted on around 200 open cast mines and around 150 under ground and the performances are assessed based on the seven modules such as mining operation related parameters, environment, adoption of technology and best mining practices, economic performances, rehabilitation and resettlement, employees/workers compliance and safety and security.

According to the NLCIL, a high level team personally visits each mine, inspects and evaluates all the modules and awards the star ratings.

Recently, a team visited all the five working mines of the NLCIL and the survey ratings were published on April 13 by the Coal Control Organisation.

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD, NLCIL, who along with the functional Directors, appreciated the executives and employees of NLCIL mines for the achievement, noted that it was a matter of special pride that during 2020-21, among the 199 open cast lignite/coal mines in the country, only 15 mines were awarded 5 star ratings. NLCIL Mine –I, Mine-II, Barsingsar Mine and Talabira Coal Mine were among them.

Similarly during 2021-22, among the 206 open cast mines in the country, only 18 mines, which included all the above 4 from NLCIL, were awarded 5 star ratings.