NLCIL inks MoU with Grid Corporation of Odisha

December 02, 2022 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - CUDDALORE

NLC India Ltd., a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Coal, has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Grid Corporation of Odisha (GRIDCO) for setting up ground mounted/floating solar power projects, pumped hydro storage projects, green hydrogen and other renewable projects.

According to a press release, the MoU was signed by K. Mohan Reddy, Director (Planning and Projects), NLCIL, and Trilochan Panda, Managing Director of GRIDCO in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Rakesh Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLCIL at ‘Make in Odisha’ conclave held in Bhubaneshwar on Thursday.

The MoU would enable both NLCIL and GRIDCO to contribute towards national green energy targets and energy transition goals, the release said.