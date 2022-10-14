NLCIL inks MoU with BHEL to develop indigenous technology for lignite gasification

The Hindu Bureau October 14, 2022 19:21 IST

The agreement will enable NLCIL in developing indigenous technology for lignite gasification and the production of value-added chemicals

K. Mohan Reddy, Director (Planning and Projects), NLCIL, and Upinder Singh Matharu, Director (Power), BHEL, exchanging the MOU signed for taking up lignite gasification in Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

NLC India Ltd., a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Coal, has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), a PSU under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, to develop indigenous technology for lignite gasification. According to a press release, the MoU was signed by K. Mohan Reddy, Director (Planning and Projects), NLCIL, and Upinder Singh Matharu, Director (Power), BHEL, in the presence of Union Minster of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey, Secretary (Coal) Anil Kumar Jain and Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLCIL Rakesh Kumar in Delhi on Thursday. The MoU will enable NLCIL in developing indigenous technology for lignite gasification and the production of value-added chemicals. Coal gasification has been internationally accepted as one of the most viable and effective clean coal technology for production of synthetic fuels, chemicals, various thermal applications and power generation. It also offers practical means of utilising lignite/coal for meeting stringent environmental requirements. NLCIL has taken up the above initiative in line with the national mission of diversifying fuel supply by innovative utilisation of the huge reserves of lignite.



