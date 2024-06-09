GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NLCIL holds financial investment advisory programme in Neyveli

Published - June 09, 2024 12:13 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), a Navaratna company under the Ministry of Coal, recently organised a two-day Financial Investment Advisory programme, aimed at ensuring the financial well-being of landowners and Project Affected Persons (PAPs) of Karivetti village.

According to an NLCIL press release, the programme aimed to provide guidance to PAPs on the proper investment of land compensation amounts received from the District Administration. The programme was inaugurated by Jasper Rose, Executive Director of Mines, NLCIL.

Over 60 landowners and beneficiaries who had received a total compensation of ₹15.39 crore for about 6.28 hectares of land acquired by NLCIL from Karivetti village attended the programme. The programme provided valuable insights and advice to the PAPs on how to invest their land compensation amounts appropriately for their family’s financial security.

