NLCIL holds cleanliness drive

A cleanliness drive was conducted by NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) in the township recently as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Rakesh Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLCIL inaugurated the drive.

According to a press release, Mr. Kumar stressed the need for a clean and hygienic working environment in all the mines and township. He said that NLCIL had been frequently undertaking cleanliness drives in all its mines, thermal plants, and administrative units across the country.

Functional Directors of NLCIL, Shaji John, K. Mohan Reddy, and senior executives, employees, members of various cultural associations, and school children participated in the drive held at 18 locations in the Neyveli township.