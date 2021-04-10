NLCIL gets new vigilance chief

L. Chandrasekar, former Deputy Inspector General of Forests (Central), Chennai, has assumed office as the Chief Vigilance Officer of the NLCIL.

According to a release, Mr. Chandrasekar, from the 1997 batch of the Indian Forest Service, started his career as Assistant Deputy Conservator of Forests in the Kerala Forest Department in Thrissur division.

After stints in Kothamangalam, Palakkad, and Silent Valley National Park, north Wayanad, he was the Principal of the Forest Training School at Walayar. On deputation, he served as lecturer at the Central Academy for State Forest Service in Coimbatore and on promotion, he served as the Chief Conservator of Forests (Social Forestry) in Ernakulam.

Prior to assuming charge as CVO, he worked as the DIG of Forests (Central) in the Integrated Regional Office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Chennai.