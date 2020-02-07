NLCIL gets new Finance Director

Jaikumar Srinivasan has assumed office as the Director (Finance) of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) on Wednesday.

According to an NLCIL press release, Mr. Srinivasan had earlier served as the Director (Finance) of Maharashtra State Electricity and Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and Mahagenco, an undertaking of the government of Maharashtra.

Financial closure

Mr. Srinivasan was instrumental in achieving financial closure for all generation projects of Mahagenco, which were commissioned between 2009-14.

He was also part of the steering committee, which implemented SAP system in Mahagenco.