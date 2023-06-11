NLCIL engineer’s mobile app to limit plastic use wins prize at hackathon

June 11, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

An engineer at NLCIL who designed a mobile app to help limit plastic use in environment has finished among the top three in the State-level ‘Enviro-Solver Hackathon’ competition organised recently by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board in connection with the World Environment Day 2023.

A press note said Shyam Shankaran, Deputy Executive Engineer at NLCIL, won the third prize with a cash component of ₹ 1 lakh at the event.

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, NLCIL CMD, felicitated Mr. Shankaran for the achievement in the presence of Functional Directors, Chief Vigilance Officer and Executive Director/Finance of NLCIL.

The competition on the theme, ‘Single Use Plastic Reduced’, invited ideas from academicians, researchers and industry specialists to help limit the environmental spread of plastic.

Mr. Shankaran created a cloud-based mobile application that provides a solution to track the plastic from the bottom level of waste management supply chain. This solution also integrates Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) compliance module that makes it easier to fix the entire sequence of the creation of plastic to its disposal.

The NLCIL CMD, while lauding the achievement of the engineer, called upon everyone, including NLCIL employees, to offer ideas or solutions that will benefit the environment, the press note said.

