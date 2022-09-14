NLCIL donates antiretroviral drugs to Tansacs

Special Correspondent CUDDALORE
September 14, 2022 08:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) has presented 50,000 units of antiretroviral drugs to the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society (Tansacs). According to a press release, based on a request from the Project Director of Tansacs, the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLCIL, Rakesh Kumar, immediately approved the procurement of 50,000 units of antiretroviral drugs. The drugs were procured under the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of NLCIL and handed over to Tansacs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app