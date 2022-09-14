NLCIL donates antiretroviral drugs to Tansacs

NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) has presented 50,000 units of antiretroviral drugs to the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society (Tansacs). According to a press release, based on a request from the Project Director of Tansacs, the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLCIL, Rakesh Kumar, immediately approved the procurement of 50,000 units of antiretroviral drugs. The drugs were procured under the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of NLCIL and handed over to Tansacs.