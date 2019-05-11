Puducherry

NLCIL donates ₹2 cr. towards cyclone relief

NLCIL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Rakesh Kumar handing over a cheque to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Ltd. (NLCIL) handed over a cheque for ₹2 crore to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik towards relief and restoration in districts hit by Cyclone Fani in the State. The donation will go to the Odisha Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

NLCIL was represented by Rakesh Kumar, CMD, R .Vikraman, Director (HR ) and  Prabhakar Chowki, Director (Mines).

A press note said the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to NLCIL for standing by the people of Odisha.

